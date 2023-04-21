Tecno Spark 10 5G new variant Introduced in India

The emerging brand Tecno unveiled the Tecno Spark 10 5G smartphone in the Indian market last month and it was launched with a sole 4/64GB variant now the firm officially added one more variant option for the phone.

The newly announced Tecno Spark 10 5G variant comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹14,999 ($182). The smartphone is up for sale at the nearest retail stores. In terms of specifications, Tecno hasn’t upgraded it, the smartphone follows the same specs as the base variant, except for the 8GB Virtual RAM Technology support. It comes in three color options- Meta Blue, Meta White, and Meta Black.

New variant alert!

Spark 10 5G with 16GB* RAM + 128GB ROM now available at nearest retail stores.

Buy now !!#5G #Spark105G #Spark10Universe #128GBROM pic.twitter.com/NOs6Uogp3Q — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) April 14, 2023

Tecno Spark 10 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD LCD waterdrop notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 480 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup at back with a 50MP primary sensor joined by an AI lens. There’s an 8MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

The device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is also expandable via micro-SD card. The device runs on the latest Android 13 based on HiOS 12.6 out of the box. Tecno Spark 10 5G houses a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech.