The sustainable smartphone that is the Teracube is formally back with a successor today. Indeed, the Teracube 2e, which recently racked up more than $300,000 on Indiegogo, is available for retail purchase.

The Teracube 2e is comprised of 25 percent recycled plastics and comes with a fully biodegradable protective case. Equipped with a 4,000mAh replaceable (yeah, you read that right) battery, users can easily swap it out and avoid leaving an otherwise functioning device behind.

One of the key features of the Teracube is that it is DIY repairable, which means you can fix or replace some of the components yourself. For those who don’t feel like messing around or getting their hands dirty, the company backs it with an industry-leading Four-Year Premium Care Warranty with two-way free shipping and flat-fee ($59) accidental repairs.

We were pretty impressed with the first generation of the Teracube phone and it was about $90 more expensive. We have to imagine that this version should be equally impressive.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Teracube 2e is mostly in line with entry-level devices. It’s powered by Android 10 and features a 6.1-inch display at 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. The phone is promised to receive three years of Android and security updates.

Teracube 2e Features

Operating System : Android 10.0 with Google Play Store

: Android 10.0 with Google Play Store Processor : MediaTek Helio A25 Octa-core processor 1.8Ghz

: MediaTek Helio A25 Octa-core processor 1.8Ghz Memory : 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Screen : 6.1” HD+ IPS Display (720X1560)

: 6.1” HD+ IPS Display (720X1560) Rear Camera : 13+8MP

: 13+8MP Front Camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 4000mAh replaceable lithium-ion polymer battery

: 4000mAh replaceable lithium-ion polymer battery Connectivity : WiFi A/B/G/N/AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (Supports Google Pay)

: WiFi A/B/G/N/AC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (Supports Google Pay) Ports : Headphone Jack, USB-C port, Dedicated Dual SIM with separate Micro SD slot

: Headphone Jack, USB-C port, Dedicated Dual SIM with separate Micro SD slot Warranty: 4 Year Premium Care with Flat Fee Repairs

Under the hood we find a MediaTek Helio A25 Octa-core 1.8GHz processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for (up to 128GB) external media should one need more space.

Rounding things out, the Teracube 2e comes with a fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, and the aforementioned 4,000mAh battery. Depending on the type of person using it this could yield around two days of usage.

The Teracube 2e is an unlocked phone that works with a variety of GSM carriers, including T-Mobile, AT&T, and their respective prepaid and MVNO brands. Worth pointing out, of course, is that this one doesn’t have support for any 5G networks.

Learn more about the Teracube 2e, or purchase one for yourself at the company’s website for $199. Note this is only offered to consumers in the US and Canada.