The best apps of 2020 from the Play Store have been announced

Each year Google holds a vote allowing users to pick their favorite app, game, movie, and book from the Play Store. Voting for this year’s contenders ended on November 23, and after tallying them up, the winners for 2020 were announced today.
First up, is the winner for best app, and apparently, Disney’s new streaming service has been a hit, because the Disney+ app is number one for 2020. However, when you look at the other apps in the running such as, Vimeo, Reface, and Microsoft Office among others–it’s not surprising to see the mouse came out on top. How can any of those other apps hope to compete with the might of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and baby Yoda?
As for the other awards, the game of the year award went to SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, while Bad Boys for Life took the top movie choice, and If It Bleeds was the number one book.
Along with the user’s choice awards, the Play Store editors also came together to share their favorite apps of the year. Number one on their list was Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax, a mood-altering app that is supposed to help you get ready to sleep. Given the stressful year 2020 has been, it’s no surprise an app meant to calm you would be the top choice.
Some other standout choices include the popular video conferencing app Zoom and the hit free to play game Genshin Impact. The full list of apps and games can be viewed below.
Best App of 2020
- Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax by Loona Inc.
Best Personal Growth Apps
- Paired: App for Couples | Relationship Advice by Better Half Ltd.
- Centr, by Chris Hemsworth by Loup Pty Ltd
- Speekoo by LearnMyLanguage
- Intellect by The Intellect Company
- Jumprope: How-to Videos by Jumprope
Best Hidden Gem Apps
- Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite by Paperless Post
- Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax by Loona Inc.
- Explorest-Photo Locations by Explorest Inc.
- Cappuccino by Olivier Desmoulin
- Tayasui Sketches by Tayasui
Best Everyday Essential Apps
- Grid Diary – Journal, Planner by Sumi Interactive
- Whisk: Turn Recipes into Shareable Shopping Lists by whisk.com
- The Pattern by Pattern Home, Inc.
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings by zoom.us
- Calmaria by ABDZ
Best Apps for Good
- GreenChoice: Healthy Grocery Shopping by GreenChoice, PBC
- Medito by Medito for Mindfulness, Meditation and Sleep
- ShareTheMeal: Donate to Charity and Solve Hunger by United Nations
Best Apps for Fun
- Disney+
- VITA
- Reface (formerly Doublicat)
- Dolby On: Record Audio & Music
- Bazaart: Photo Editor and Graphic Design
Best Game of 2020
- Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
Best Indie Games
- Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins
- Maze Machina by Arnold Rauers
- Sky: Children of the Light by thatgamecompany inc
- Inbento by Afterburn
- GRIS by DevolverDigital
Best Casual Games
- Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells by Zynga
- DreamWorks Trolls Pop: Bubble Shooter & Collection by Huuuge Games – Play Together
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off by Tilting Point
- Disney Frozen Adventure by Jam City, Inc.
- EverMerge by Big Fish Games
Best Innovative Games
- Fancade by Martin Magni
- Minimal Dungeon RPG by CapPlay
- The Gardens Between by The Voxel Agents
- Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
- Ord. by Crescent Moon Games
Best Competitive Games
- Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games, Inc
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross by Netmarble
- Bullet Echo by ZeptoLab
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game by CD PROJEKT S.A.
- Brawlhalla by Ubisoft Entertainment