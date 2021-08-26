Budget handset maker BLU launched a new smartphone today aimed at the gaming crowd. The new BLU G91 PRO is an updated version of its previous G90 PRO from last year. As with last year’s model, the latest G91 PRO offers quite the bang for your buck.

In fact, at its current discounted price of $200 we called picking up the G91 PRO a “no-brainer” in our review. Just check out a quick rundown of the specs below.

Key specs:

Display: Curved 6.7-inch Incell Full HD+ 1080×2400 Resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 2 ARM Cortex-A76 + 6 ARM Cortex-A55

OS: Android 11

Quad Cameras: 48MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 5MP Wide Angle 115 degree, 2MP Macro, [email protected] video recording Front Cameras: 16MP, HD [email protected] video recording

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,000mAh

30W Quick Charger + 10W Wireless Charging

Dual SIM

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Hotspot

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1700/1900/2100 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28

Available Colors: Moonstone & Graphite

As you can see, the BLU G91 PRO offers more than enough to justify its $250 MSRP. It runs a speedy MediaTek processor with 6GB of RAM that will be more than enough for the apps you’ll throw at it day-to-day. On top of that, it’ll also be able to match the performance of other similarly priced phones and tackle some gaming.

Whether you’re gaming or watching videos, the BLU G91 PRO’s large 6.7-inch 2400 x 1080 display is sure to give you plenty of screen real estate. Pair that with the generously sized 5,000mAh battery, and you should be able to enjoy playing for hours before you need to charge back up. Speaking of which, the BLU G91 PRO supports 30W charging and 10W wireless Qi charging for when it’s time to top it off.

Like many other smartphones these days, the BLU G91 PRO also has plenty of cameras on it to tend to your photography needs. On the back, is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP Macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Around the front is a 16MP camera for all your selfie needs as well.

The BLU G91 PRO is available for purchase from Amazon starting today for $250 in Moonstone or Graphite color options. However, for a limited time, you can get it for $200, which makes this affordable phone an even better bargain.

Buy from Amazon