Over the years, the wearables market has been dominated by smartwatches, and more than that, it has been smartwatches primarily targeting men. The company Movano Health is looking to change that by launching a smart ring focused on women and their health needs.

The Evie smart ring, a name derived from evolution and evidence, has been designed and tuned specifically for women. It provides all of the typical metrics that you’d expect from a wearable, such as steps, activity minutes, calories burned, sleep stages and duration, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, respiration rate, and skin temperature variability.

Furthermore, Evie will measure metrics specific to women, including period, ovulation, and menstruation tracking. It will even allow you to record your moods to help give the most complete picture and help you manage your health.

Movano Health is also seeking FDA clearance for heart rate, blood oxygen, and respiration rate. That would make the Evie smart ring the first consumer wearable to also be considered a medical device, capable of providing valuable data for health care professionals. It could also allow for the Evie to alert you to when you may be getting sick, giving you the opportunity to stay home instead of spreading diseases like the seasonal flu or Covid.

Evie will make all of these metrics available to the end user via the app, providing you with a way to view all of these stats, as well as offering actionable insights from the data that has been collected. Movano Health states that it will also be upfront about what metrics are being shared and that no third-party will ever have access to your data without your consent. It is also building the backend system to comply with HIPAA standards similar to other medical devices on the market.

The Evie ring itself will be made of polished aluminum and be available in three different finishes, including silver, gold, and rose gold. Movano Health plans to launch the Evie in the US beginning in 2023 for $300 with absolutely no subscriptions required. Unlike many other wearables these days, Movano Health doesn’t appear to lock any data behind a paywall or push any subscription fees on you for access to additional features.

The Evie smart ring will come in sizes ranging from 5-11 to accommodate women’s hands and has been tested with all skin tones. While it is possible for any gender to wear the Evie smart ring, it was designed specifically with women’s health in mind.