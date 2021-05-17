Google has been busy lately updating its Phone app with useful features. A few weeks ago, it rolled out a way to record phone calls from unknown numbers.

Now, the latest addition is the ability for your phone to announce who is calling you. The new feature essentially reads out the caller ID information on your phone, making it easier for you to decide whether or not you want to pick up without having to look at your device. It was first spotted in an APK teardown from XDA-Developers way back in September 2020, but it only just now begun rolling out widely.

Advertisements

To enable the announcement of caller ID on your phone, first you must have the latest version of the Google Phone app. Next, open up the settings menu and navigate to the “Caller ID announcement option.” Finally, you’ll be able to choose from three different options, Always, Only when using a headset, and Never.

After enabling the caller ID announcement feature, you will begin hearing your phone announce the name and number for incoming calls. So whether your phone is on your nightstand or you have some sort of visual impairment, you’ll now be able to easily know who is calling next time the phone rings.

If you find the setting isn’t present on your device, like it’s currently isn’t on mine, then just be patient. It can take some time for new features to roll out to every person and hopefully it will land on your device and mine soon.