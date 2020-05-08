The Meizu 17 is a flagship-tier phone that is worth your attention

Meizu has just announced the Meizu 17, its latest entry into the smartphone world. It’s a phone that truly checks all the boxes of a modern smartphone. The design offers a sophisticated polished look that is definitely going to turn a few heads.

The Meizu 17 – a class apart

The Meizu 17 is a phone that offers a great camera setup, a 90Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. All of this for a great price of $522 for the base variant of the phone.

Notable Meizu 17 Pro Features

64-megapixel main camera, a 8-megapixel telephoto lens, an 32-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 3D ToF sensor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Memory/Storage: 8GB+128GB / 12GB+256GB （LPDDR5+UFS3.1）

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax（WIFI6）

Dual Speaker

Screen: 6.6-inches (19.5：9) (2340 x 1080 resolution)

Battery Capacity 4500mAh (30W) QC3.0/PE2.0, Wireless Charging (27W)

Notable Meizu 17 Features

64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Memory/Storage: 8GB+128GB / 12GB+256GB （LPDDR4+UFS3.1）

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax（WIFI6）

Dual Speaker

Screen: 6.6-inches (19.5：9) (2340 x 1080 resolution)

Battery Capacity 4500mAh (30W) QC3.0/PE2.0

Both phones offer the same hardware until you reach the camera department. If you feel confident about wanting to use the more advanced cameras, you would enjoy definitely be getting your money’s worth.

While most premium OEM’s are offering 120Hz and the Snapdragon 865 starting at $799, Meizu is massively undercutting the market with a really attractive price point. Albeit the differences between 90Hz and 120Hz displays are barely visible, you would still have a great time with Meizu’s display and crisp refresh rate.

Pricing and Availability

Meizu 17

US$522 for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM

US$564 for 8GB RAM+256GB ROM

Meizu 17 Pro

US$606 for 8GB RAM+128GB ROM

US$663 for 8GB RAM+256GB ROM

The Meizu 17 and Pro are available starting today. If you are in the market for a new premium phone and aren’t looking to overspend for a phone with a higher refresh rate, this is definitely a good yet viable option.

What your thoughts on the Meizu 17? Let us know in the comments section below.