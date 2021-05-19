Panasonic may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of Android tablets, but it just released one named the Toughbook S1. You may remember the Toughbook brand from years past when Panasonic used to produce a line of rugged laptops.

Now, Panasonic has taken that same know-how and has created an ultra-tough 7-inch Android tablet that works with a stylus, fingers, or gloves for enterprise use. It features a Qualcomm SDM660 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, and runs Android 10 out of the box.

There is also LTE and GPS availability to make sure you stay connected no matter where your job takes you and NFC built-in as well. For workers in warehouses, manufacturing, and more–an optional barcode scanner that works in landscape or portrait orientations is available along with an additional USB-A port add-on.

On top of that, the Panasonic Toughbook S1 is built to MIL-STD-810H standards, able to withstand drops of up to 5 feet on concrete and it’s IP65/67 water and dust resistant. Plus, it is also rated to work in temperatures as low as -4°F and in heat up to 122°F.

Additionally, it includes a 5580mAh warm swap battery. This means, besides having good battery life, you’ll also be able to swap out the battery during long shifts or in the field instead of having to wait for it to charge back up.

Essentially, the Panasonic Toughbook S1 is made to take a lick and keep on ticking, and operate in some of the most extreme conditions. That’s why it doesn’t come cheap, the Toughbook S1 starts at $2,499 and it’s available for purchase now.