Qualcomm recently took the wraps off of its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile processors. They continue the new naming convention introduced with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but these two chips are destined for mid-range and budget devices. They are also the chipsets set to replace the outgoing Snapdragon 400 and Snapdragon 600.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a 4nm chipset with an octa-core CPU (4x Cortex-A78 and 4x Cortex A-55). It is the more powerful of the two chips here, with Qualcomm claiming a 40% performance boost over the Snapdragon 695. It also features an Adreno GPU that should bring a 35% performance increase.

In addition to its performance boost, it brings some decent set of camera capabilities. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 offers up to 200MP single-camera support, 25MP+16MP dual camera support, and 13MP triple camera setups. Qualcomm also bumped up video recording over the Snapdragon 695. It can now record 4K HDR videos.

Rounding out the specs is an improved AI engine, with a claimed 3x increase in AI performance. It also features a Snapdragon X62 5G modern, 120Hz FHD+ display support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Quick Charge 4+ support.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will launch in Q1 2023 and Motorola has already confirmed it will be offering a device with this chip.





Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Qualcomm also took the wraps off the 6 Gen 1’s weaker sibling. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is a 6nm octa-core CPU (2x Cortex A-78 and 6x Cortex-A55). Qualcomm claims a 15% CPU boost and a 10% GPU performance boost over the outgoing Snapdragon 480.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 features many of the same capabilities as the Snapdragon 695. It offers up to 108MP single-camera support, 25MP+13MP dual camera support, and 13MP triple camera setups. Unfortunately, this chip doesn’t have 4K recording capabilities.

The rest of the chip features an X51 modem, 120Hz FHD+ display support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, and Quick Charge 4+ support. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will launch this quarter (Q3 2022).