The Pixel Stand could turn your Pixel 3 into a smart display

At this point, you might think we know everything we could know about the upcoming Pixel 3 launch. We’ve seen the Pixel 3 XL from every angle, we know the specs, we even know when and where it will be launched.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It turns out there is still more to learn. A clever developer over at XDA that goes by the username Quinny899 has found a hidden gem hidden in the Google App. By tricking the Google App into thinking a Pixel 3 has been placed onto the Pixel Stand it brings up a hidden UI.

The Pixel Stand is a previously leaked accessory that is believed to be a wireless charger. We’ve already gotten confirmation of wireless charging working with the Pixel 3 XL. Now it seems the Pixel Stand accessory could be much more than just dummy QI charger.

From the leaked screenshots of the UI, it appears when a Pixel 3 is docked on the Pixel Stand it turns your phone into a smart display of sorts. The two screenshots shown don’t resemble what you would see on the smart displays currently on sale though.

Instead, you are given a look at your current weather and given several shortcuts for common actions that Assistant can help you with. For example, set an alarm, read my messages, set a timer, make a call, and more. It appears it would be able to complete these actions even when the phone is locked making the dock a trusted device. If you’re wondering about the watermarks, that is to prevent Google testers from leaking images.

From my personal experience with a smart display, it doesn’t appear to be as full-featured, but it does more than a typical wireless charger. This could be just what Google needs for the Pixel Stand to separate itself from the crowd making it a must buy for Pixel owners. However, depending on the price it might do enough to sway potential buyers over a dummy wireless charger.