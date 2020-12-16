The Samsung Galaxy S21 might make Google Discover available to users

The other day, we reported on a leaked hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S21+.Samsung Galaxy S21 Hands-On

In watching the video, one Twitter user noticed that a right swipe on the home screen of the Galaxy S21 revealed the Google Discover Feed. Android Police was suspicious that this option would only be available on T-Mobile devices such as the unit shown in the video.

However, their sources confirmed that Google Discover will be available on all Samsung Galaxy S21 units as an alternative to the Samsung options of Samsung Free and Samsung Daily. For a quick refresher, Samsung Free is a program containing games, news, and other streaming media that will be replacing Samsung Daily in some regions.

To me, this availability of Google Discover is a step towards Samsung further allowing you to customize your phone in a fashion consistent with the whole premise of Android.

