The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is official with four cameras, slider design, and barely there bezels

Xiaomi officially launched their Mi Mix 3 today incorporating a magnetic sliding 6.4-inch display. Making use of the slider design maximizes screen real estate providing a true 93.4 percent screen to body ratio without including an unsightly notch.

Without a cut out in the display to house the front-facing cameras you’re left with a near bezel-free screen. The cameras have to go somewhere though, and this is where the slider comes into play. In order to take a selfie, you’ll be forced to slide up the back portion of the phone to reveal the 24MP + 2MP front-facing cameras.

Xiaomi has attempted to make the slider more fun and added a little customization. Users will have the option to change the sound effect when sliding as well as the ability to assign a shortcut to the action.

Specs

As far as specs you’re looking at a pretty similar line up to most other 2018 flagships. Unfortunately, with all the Mi Mix 3 is packing, they saw fit to exclude the microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display: 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 19.5:9 AMOLED

6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 19.5:9 AMOLED Processor: Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB, 8GB, 10GB

6GB, 8GB, 10GB Storage: 128GB or 256GB; no microSD expansion

128GB or 256GB; no microSD expansion Rear Cameras: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.4 telephoto

12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.4 telephoto Front Cameras: 24MP + 2MP

24MP + 2MP Battery: 3200mAh

3200mAh OS: Android 9 Pie MIUI 10

The dual camera setup on the back has garnered a score of 103 from DxOMark currently positioning it as the 5th best mobile camera. Xiaomi took time to show off how the Mi Mix’s new Night Mode will improve night time photos.

It does so by taking multiple exposures and combining them to reduce noise. This to the similar technology used by Huawei providing and they used side by side examples against the P20 on stage.

The Mi Mix will also include the trendy AI scene recognition that many other flagships are touting, along with a 960fps super slow motion mode.

Availability

Pre-orders for the Mi Mix 3 begin today starting at 3,299 yuan ($475) for the 6GB+128GB model, 3,599 yuan ($518) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and 3,999 yuan ($576) for the 8GB/256GB model. The Mi Mix 3 comes in three colors including Jade Green, Onyx Black, and Sapphire Blue. All models will include a 10W charger and will be available November 1.

Outside of the traditional models, there will also be a special Forbidden City edition launching at the end of November with 10GB of RAM for 4,999 yuan ($720). Xiaomi also said to expect a 5G variant in Q1 of 2019.