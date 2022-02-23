Today we take a look at three different charging options from Baseus. We have the Baseus 30W Super Si Charger, the 65W PD GaN3 Fast Wall Charger Block, and the 65W GaN III USB-C Charger Block.

The Baseus 30W Super Si Charger features an 18W USB-C power delivery (PD) port and a 12W USB-A port. It has heat-dissipating silicon to keep it cool and it has a foldable plug to keep it cool. It comes with a 12-month warranty.

The Baseus 65W PD GaN3 Fast Wall Charger Block can charge up to four devices at one time. You get two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. It comes with a five-foot power cable and a three-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. This model comes with a two-year warranty.

The Baseus 65W GaN III USB-C Charger Block allows you to charge up to six devices at a time. You get two USB-C Type C fast charging ports, two USB-A ports (one is a fast-charging port), and two wall outlets. It comes with a five-foot power cable. The GaN III chip has better heat dissipation compared to previous generations.

