Three new Nokia phones available at Cricket

HMD Global, manufacturing under the Nokia brand, brought their phones to US carriers last year, forming a partnership with Cricket Wireless.
Now, they are bringing 3 more phones to the Cricket roster, the Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava, and the C2 Tennen.
Nokia C5 Endi
The C5 Endi, whose catchphrase is “Creativity at your command”, features:
- A 6.5″ HD+ display with a selfie notch
- A triple-camera rear module with a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a depth sensor
- AI Camera technology, such as scene detection, Recommended Shot, and Portrait mode
- A 4,000mAh battery with a 2-day battery life
- MediaTek Helio P22 processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
- Unibody construction
The Nokia C5 Endi will be available in Deep Midnight Blue at Cricket stores and the Cricket website for $169.99 starting June 5.
Nokia C2 Tava and Tennen
The C2 Tava and Tennen are more budget-minded, and both feature the following:
- A 5.45″ HD+ display
- A dual-camera module with an 8MP auto-focusing sensor and an additonal 2MP sensor
- MediaTek Helio A22 Processor backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
- A 3000mAh battery backed by Adaptive Battery technology to bring 2-day battery life
- A removable back cover
The C2 Tava will be available in Tempered Blue starting May 29 in Cricket stores and online for $109.99, while the Tennen is available in Steel for $69.99 at select retail stores starting June 15.