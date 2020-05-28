Three new Nokia phones available at Cricket

HMD Global, manufacturing under the Nokia brand, brought their phones to US carriers last year, forming a partnership with Cricket Wireless.

Now, they are bringing 3 more phones to the Cricket roster, the Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava, and the C2 Tennen.

The C5 Endi, whose catchphrase is “Creativity at your command”, features:

A 6.5″ HD+ display with a selfie notch

A triple-camera rear module with a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a depth sensor

AI Camera technology, such as scene detection, Recommended Shot, and Portrait mode

A 4,000mAh battery with a 2-day battery life

MediaTek Helio P22 processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

Unibody construction

The Nokia C5 Endi will be available in Deep Midnight Blue at Cricket stores and the Cricket website for $169.99 starting June 5.

The C2 Tava and Tennen are more budget-minded, and both feature the following:

A 5.45″ HD+ display

A dual-camera module with an 8MP auto-focusing sensor and an additonal 2MP sensor

MediaTek Helio A22 Processor backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage

A 3000mAh battery backed by Adaptive Battery technology to bring 2-day battery life

A removable back cover

The C2 Tava will be available in Tempered Blue starting May 29 in Cricket stores and online for $109.99, while the Tennen is available in Steel for $69.99 at select retail stores starting June 15.