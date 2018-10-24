TicWatch C2 announced with 2-day battery life in a classic design

As we get closer to the Holiday 2018 season, chances are you are getting ideas of what to pick up. One product likely to be a hot commodity will be smart watches, as they offer an extension of our phones, while leaving them in our pockets.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

TicWatch C2

Mobvoi, the maker of TicWatch, has been looking to push the envelope over the last few months with its various smartwatch releases. The latest offering is the TicWatch C2, which aims to provide a great set of features inside of a classic watch design.

On the spec side of things, the TicWatch C2 actually comes in two different sizes; 20mm and 18mm. However, other than the dimensions and band size, these are exactly the same.

TicWatch C2 20mm Dimensions 42.83mm x 42.83 x 13.10 Colors Black, Platinum Watch Case Stainless Steel Watch Strap Leather (20mm) Operating System Wear OS by Google Processor Snapdragon Wear 2100 Display 1.3-inch AMOLED GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate NFC Yes Waterproof IP68

At first glance the TicWatch C2 lineup looks absolutely amazing. It aims to offer 2-days of battery, features a classic design, and a great AMOLED display. However, there is one major issue – the Snapdragon Wear 2100.

READ MORE: TicWatch Pro Review

Just yesterday, we saw the Misfit Vapor 2 announced, which also sports this almost 3-year old chipset. We aren’t sure why OEM’s aren’t taking advantage of Qualcomm’s latest processor, other than the MontBlanc Summit (at $1000).

Nonetheless, the TicWatch C2 is still an interesting smartwatch that will definitely appeal to those looking for a classic look. Plus, you won’t have to worry about breaking the bank, as the 20mm version is priced at just $199.

Starting today, you can pre-order the TicWatch C2 from Mobvoi and Amazon. The company is expecting these to begin arriving in your homes in the first week of December, just in time for Christmas.

TicPods Free

Mobvoi didn’t stop there on the announcement front. You may remember an announcement back in April for the TicPods Free. These are Mobvoi’s take on the truly wireless headphone and are rather interesting.

Here’s a quick list of what the TicPods Free has to offer:

In-ear detection

Intuitive touch controls

Noise isolation

Voice assistant support

Fast-charging

Ambient noise cancellation

18-hour battery life

IPX5 water resistance

The project started as an Indiegogo campaign, where Mobvoi raised almost $3 million. Since then, these have shipped out to the backers and are now ready for prime time.

Mobvoi has announced that starting today, you can purchase the TicPods Free from Amazon or the Mobvoi website for a cool $129.99. This is one of the best prices you can find for truly wireless earbuds, but we’ll have to test them out ourselves to see if they fit the bill.

Unlike the TicWatch C2, you can purchase these headphones today and they’ll arrive as fast as possible. If you would like to see a review, let us know in the comments below.