The TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE has launched on Vodafone in the UK, Spain, and Germany

Today, Mobvoi has released an LTE version of its popular TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, aptly named the TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE. Unfortunately, it’s launching exclusively on Vodafone in the UK, Spain, and Germany at this time. That’s bad news if you live in the U.S. like I do, but fantastic news for European users.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE supports Vodafone OneNumber allowing you to use your existing mobile number with the smartwatch to place calls, send texts, and more. Thanks to the cellular connectivity, the watch will also be able to send SOS alerts, dialing up your local emergency line and broadcasting your location in case of an emergency.

Besides the LTE connectivity, the TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE is identical to the GPS model Mobvoi launched back in September. That means it has the same next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor that promises up to an 85% boost in performance while using 25% less power.

Not only does the new Qualcomm chip improve battery life, but Mobvoi also included a beefy 577mAh battery which it claims can last up to 72-hours on a single charge. After spending some time with the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS recently, I can confirm it lasts me nearly three days. A feat that is quite impressive on a Wear OS smartwatch, it would most likely make it a full 72-hours if I didn’t choose to enable all of the health monitoring apps and use the always-on display.

Additionally, the TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE includes the same improved heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor for measuring your blood oxygen saturation. To take advantage of these sensors you’ll use Mobvoi’s capable range of TicHealth apps which includes, TicPulse, TicOxygen, TicExercise, and TicMotion.

Furthermore, Mobvoi added a new range of health-focused apps with the TicWatch Pro 3 models, including TicHearing, TicZen, and TicBreathe.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE goes on sale today for £329.99 / €359.99 and will be available from Mobvoi.com, Amazon.co.uk, and some Vodafone websites.