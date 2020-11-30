Ting Mobile shuffles rate plans

A lot of you may not know who or what Ting Mobile is. At its heart, Ting Mobile is an MVNO. Before the Sprint/T-Mobile merger they basically ran on either Sprint or T-Mobile towers depending on whether you wanted CDMA service or GSM. As a result of said merger T-Mobile was required to sell off some of their spectrum. Enter DISH.

On August 1, 2020 DISH acquired the assets of Ting Mobile. More recently, however, Ting Mobile announced three new rate plans, Flex, Set 5, and Unlimited.

Depending on your data usage you might end up finding a killer deal here. Let’s get into the details; remember these are all no contract plans.

– This is the cheapest plan, you’re looking at $10 per month for unlimited talk and text. Data is pay-per-use and you’re looking at $5 per shared GB Set 5 – You’ll get the same unlimited talk and text as the Flex plan, but the Set 5 plan also includes 5GB of data for $25 per month. Data on this plan can also be used for a hotspot.

– You’ll get the same unlimited talk and text as the Flex plan, but the Set 5 plan also includes 5GB of data for $25 per month. Data on this plan can also be used for a hotspot. Unlimited – Exactly what it sounds like, sorta. You’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data for $45 per month. This comes with a couple caveats. You’ll only get 12GB of hotspot data with this plan, and 22GB will be high speed LTE/5G data. If you use all 22GB, your data will be slowed to 2G speeds for the remainder of your billing month.

All in all these are actually pretty good plans, provided you get decent coverage where you live. If you’re curious and think it might be a good fit for you, you could start with the Flex plan. Just keep an eye on your data for that month until you know if you’re going to stick around.

If you need a phone you can either bring your own, or buy one from Ting. It has a range of devices, from the $99 Motorola e6 all the way up to the $1,100 iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Do these new plans make you want to try Ting Mobile for yourself? Let us know in the comments what you think.