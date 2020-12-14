Todoist for Google Assistant redesigned for more ease-of-use

By
Josiah Ward
-
Todoist Banner

Todoist is one of the most popular To-do list apps, and today it’s getting even more powerful. Now, you can more easily talk to it on your Google Assistant device with two simple phrases, “Hey Google, Let me talk to Todoist” and “Hey Google, ask Todoist…”.

You can use Todoist for Google Assistant to:

  • Add tasks on the go
  • View tasks
  • Mark off Tasks
  • Find out what you have due today
  • Find out what’s left in your project
  • Find out what’s due on a day in the future
  • Add tasks with the full details

Here’s an example of the complex tasks you can add, view and complete with Todoist for Google Assistant:

  • Task: “Submit My Report” due tomorrow in your Work project with a priority of 1 and the Urgent label
  • What you say to Google Assistant: “Add a task to Submit my report tomorrow p1 hashtag work at-sign urgent”

To connect with Google Assistant, simply ask Google Assistant “Let me talk to Todoist.” and link your account. Currently, this is only available in English. You can learn more about how this works here.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Better Google Assistant integration is now available on wired headphones

Google Assistant speakers and displays now support Apple Music

New beta feature allows Google Assistant to access Calendar and Meet events from multiple accounts