Todoist for Google Assistant redesigned for more ease-of-use

Todoist is one of the most popular To-do list apps, and today it’s getting even more powerful. Now, you can more easily talk to it on your Google Assistant device with two simple phrases, “Hey Google, Let me talk to Todoist” and “Hey Google, ask Todoist…”.

You can use Todoist for Google Assistant to:

Add tasks on the go

View tasks

Mark off Tasks

Find out what you have due today

Find out what’s left in your project

Find out what’s due on a day in the future

Add tasks with the full details

Here’s an example of the complex tasks you can add, view and complete with Todoist for Google Assistant:

Task: “Submit My Report” due tomorrow in your Work project with a priority of 1 and the Urgent label

What you say to Google Assistant: “Add a task to Submit my report tomorrow p1 hashtag work at-sign urgent”

To connect with Google Assistant, simply ask Google Assistant “Let me talk to Todoist.” and link your account. Currently, this is only available in English. You can learn more about how this works here.