The anonymous Tor browser is now available on Android

Tor has been the go-to browser for those who wish to keep their online activities anonymous, and don’t trust that popular browsers like Firefox offer that.

Not only are government agencies tracking our individual online movements, but so are corporations who are in need of our private info to better target ads. Indeed, unseen eyes are everywhere these days, so it’s no wonder that many of us have become privacy-conscious.

Up until now, Tor has given users the ability to browse the Web anonymously, but only on desktop. But today most of us do so on our mobile device, so this week, Tor Project, the non-profit organization behind the browser, has unveiled the Tor for Android.

Tor browser is now available for the mobile crowd

Note that this is the alpha release, and a stable version is due to become available in early 2019. You can get it either from the Google Play, or you can grab the .apk from the download page.

Keep in mind, that to take advantage of this release, you’ll also need to install Orbot. This is a proxy application needed to connect the Tor Browser for Android to the Tor network. But for the stable Android version, Tor Project’s goal is to remove Orbot from the equation altogether.

So what are some of the features that recommend this app? Well for starters, Tor can very effectively block trackers. The browser isolated every visited website, so trackers and ads can’t reach you. It also defends against surveillance and ads multi-layered encryption.

For those who don’t know, Tor was originally called the Onion Router because it employs a technique called onion routing to hide information about user activity. It was initially created by people on contract from DRAPA and the US Naval Laboratory’s Center for High Assurance Computer System. Quite ironically, most of the funding for Tor has come from the US Government in a form or another.

Anyway, if you want to try it, you have the download links listed below.

Download Tor browser for Android

Download Orbot