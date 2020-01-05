TP-Link debuts Deco Mesh network solutions with Wi-Fi 6 support

The Deco X90, Deco X60, and Deco X20 offer robust and reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home with varying features and prices.

TP-Link today introduced a new family of products for consumers looking for wireless network solutions. Joining its Deco line, the new whole-house mesh offerings are comprised of three options with varying features and price points.

The new products support the latest in 802.11ax protocols and technology, also known as Wi-Fi 6. Indeed, they don’t just blanket the home with stronger, more reliable networks, but they’ll also provide for incredibly fast speeds.

AX6600 Triband, 2-Pack (Deco X90)

With a sleek and modern aesthetic, the Deco X90 supports up to 200 devices and covers upwards of 6,000 square feet. It uses a Tri-Band mesh technology to deliver speeds and bandwidth up to 6,600Mbps and really takes advantage of the gigabit fiber speeds you’re seeing from providers in 2020.

To be clear, the speeds are broken down as follows:

574Mbps @ 2.4GHz

1201Mbps @ 5GHz_1

4804Mbps @ 5GHz_2

The so-called dynamic backhaul technology can leverage all three bands to provide super fast and stable connections between units if or when more backhaul is required. The system features a 2.5Gbps WAN port that makes full use of 1Gbps internet access speeds.

AX3000, 2-Pack (Deco X60)

Nearly as impressive, and likely more than enough for the average homeowner’s needs, the Deco X60 also serves up Wi-Fi 6 coverage speeds to around 5,000 square feet.

A dual-band technology powers this system with speeds and bandwidth that can theoretically reach up to 3,000Mbps.

Here’s how it shakes out for this system:

574 Mbps @ 2.4GHz

2402 Mbps @ 5GHz

Users can connect more than 150 devices at the same time. Even if you outfit an entire home in smart lights, phones, tablets, TV’s and other connected devices you’ll have bandwidth left over.

AX1800, 2 or 3-Pack (Deco X20)

A budget-friendly way to add Wi-Fi 6 capabilities to your home, this one is offered in two-pack and three-pack kits. Using a dual-band technology, you’ll get nearly 1,800Mbps in bandwidth.

574 Mbps @ 2.4GHz

1201 Mbps @5GHz

TP-Link doesn’t indicate how many devices can be connected to this network nor does it say how big of a footprint one might expect in the two-pack or three-pack.

All of the Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems feature TP-Link Deco Mesh Technology, which means seamless roaming, adaptive routing and self-healing. Your devices will have no problem moving throughout the home.

Users ought not worry about getting too bogged down in one particular end of the house or fear one device hogging all the bandwidth for online gaming.

Other features include DL/UL MU-MIMO technology, support for WPA 3, app control for monitoring and managing, and premium antivirus and IOT security through TP-Link HomeCare Pro.

Pricing & Availability

The Deco X90 (2-pack) will retail for $450 and is expected to be available in April 2020.

The Deco X60 (2-pack) comes in at $270 and arrives a month earlier in March 2020.

The Deco X20 (2-pack) runs $190 while the Deco X20 (3-pack) will be $270; both are expected in March 2020.