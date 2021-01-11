TP-Link introduces new networking and Kasa smart products

On this first day of CES, TP-Link has announced a new range of products, including a range of networking solutions and six different Kasa smart products.

TP-Link Mesh WiFi

Deco WiFi 6 Mesh with Voice built-in powered by Alexa

The TP-Link Deco Voice X20 features a Mesh Wifi System with a smart speaker that allows for up to 4,000 square feet of coverage while giving you Alexa integration to better interact with your home or other Deco units.

AX7800 Whole Home Mesh Wifi 6E System – Deco X96

The AX7800 operates on the 6 GHz Band, and brings speeds up to 7800 Megabytes per second(Mbps) with tri-band WiFi. The Deco X96’s mesh technology can sense and understand the unique situation of your home to bring you the best networking possible, in addition to Smart Antennas and Seamless Roaming to improve connections and help you stay connected.

AX5400 Whole Home Mesh Wifi 6E System with Smart Hub

The TP-Link Deco X76 can bring speeds up to 5400Mbps, and the in-built Smart Hub brings all your products together in an easy-to-use app. This combines with AI-driven mesh and seamless roaming to give you the best WiFi experience possible.

AX11000 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router with 10G Ports

The Archer AX206 is a 10G router with speeds up to 10 Gigabytes per second(Gbps). It includes a 1*10Gbps WAN/LAN SFP+ port, 1*10Gbps WAN/LAn port, and a 1*2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port. The AX206 also features a 6GHZ band for Wi-Fi 6E. OFDMA and UL/DL MU-MIMO technology allows for easy simultaneous data transmission.

5-Port 10G Multi-Gigabit Desktop Switch

The TP-Link TL-SX105 is a 5-Port 10G multi-gigabit desktop switch with lightning-fast connections and auto-negotiation ranging from 100MBps to 10G connections to provide optimal performance. This comes in a metal casing and with a fanless design. There is also an 8 port option.

5G Whole Home WiFi 6 Gateway

The Deco X80-5G is a Whole Home WiFi 6 Gateway available in select markets that delivers download speeds up to 5Gbps. This is combined with:

Deco Mesh Technology

AX6000 Dual Band WiFi

1*2.5Gbps port and 1 Gigabit port

VoLTE/VoIP functionality

New Enterprise Access Points

TP-Link has also introduced three access points for enterprise use, including a ceiling mount, wall plate mount, and an indoor/outdoor access point

TP-Link Kasa Smart Products

TP-Link has also introduced a range of Kasa Smart products

Motion-Activated Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch

The Kasa KS220M is a dimmer with Smart Motion Detection that turns lights off at a set time. It also includes:

Ambient Light Sensor, so lights don’t turn on automatically during the daytime

Fade In and Fade Out feature fades the lights out at night and gently fades them on in the morning

Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch with 3-Way Dimmer Kit

The TP-Link Kasa KS230KIT is a Wi-Fi switch with 3-way capabilities that helps convert your 3-way capabilities into smart WiFi lights. This also comes with:

Smart Dimming

Fade In/Fade Out feature

Voice Control with Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung SmartThings

Kasa Smart Doorbell

The KD110 with 1080p Full HD Video is a doorbell with a Person Detection feature that lets you distinguish a person from other objects. This combines with Secure Local and Cloud Storage so you can save footage on up to an 128 Gigabyte microSD card or with the Kasa Care plan for 30-day cloud storage. In addition, the KD110 is IP64 weatherproof and a variety of Indoor Chimes choices.

Kasa Spot Pan Tilt with 24/7 Recording

The TP-Link Kasa KC410S is a camera with 2K HD Video and 4MP resolution. It also features:

Starlight Night Vision feature

Patrol Mode with multiple distinct viewpoints

Secure local storage with a microSS card or a Kasa Care plan for cloud storage

Kasa Cam Outdoor with 24/7 Recording

The KC420WS is an outdoor camera with 2K Video and a 4MP resolution, in addition to:

Full Color Night Vision

Starlight Night Vision

IP65 weatherproofing

Secure local storage or cloud storage with Kasa Care

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug

The Kasa KP401 is a plug with a long WiFi range and built-in power amplifier, with Control From Anywhere using the Kasa Smart app and IP64 weatherproofing.