TracFone recently began offering a new smartphone, the mid-range Orbic Magic 5G. If the brand doesn’t sound familiar, it’s because up until now it has only been sold via Verizon. Nevertheless, Orbic looks to be making moves to expand a bit here in the US.

The Magic 5G, which is nearly identical to the Orbic Myra 5G from Verizon, is priced $300 and delivers a modest set of mid-range hardware.

Running Android 11, the Orbic Magic 5G features a large (6.78-inch) display and a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The other two are comprised of an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle and two-megapixel shooters; a 16-megapixel camera is located around front.

Internally, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Should one need more room, a microSD expansion card slot allows for external storage.

Rounding things out, the Magic 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, a rear fingerprint reader, and support for sub-6 5G and 4G for Verizon and T-Mobile.

Learn more about the Magic 5G and the official Orbic website and TracFone’s store.