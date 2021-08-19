Advertisements

Treblab makes some great mobile electronic accessories. While the brand may not be the most recognizable, our history with the company has proven that it makes solid products worth the money. You can currently snag three of these devices at an awesome discount on Amazon!

These great over-the-ear headphones are a great alternative to some premium brands. The Z2 offers a comfortable design with over 30-hours of total playback. Plus you get active noise cancellation for under $100. That’s a win!

The Treblab Z2 headphones are also good for active lifestyles. With Bluetooth 5.0 onboard the connection should be solid in any environment. Treblab also has a certified rating of IPX4 water and dust resistance for extra protection from the elements and sweat.

How much will these headphones set you back? The normal retail price is $119 but Treblab has them discount down to $68. That’s a giant 43% price cut.

Maybe you want audio playback while on the go but you’d like to share your taste in music with others as well. The Treblab HD77 can help you get that party going. This 25Watt stereo wireless speaker packs a huge bang for the buck.

The HD77 is ready to play the soundtrack to your next gathering. With 20-hours of playback, external charger capabilities, and IPX6 protection, it’s primed for any normal outing.

Pricing couldn’t be better this week. Marked down from $100 to $68 is a steal for the Treblab HD77. Are you gonna say no to a 32% decrease for this speaker?

Does the current state of the world have you searching for a more remote zen location? The Treblab FX100 speaker is the rugged alternative to past the time from the beach, mountains, or waterfront.

This bad boy has 7000mAh battery pack capable of 35-hours of total playback. When not listening to music it can also charge your devices from the same power bank. Treblab has also reinforced the external chassis of the FX100 with certified shock absorption and IPX4 water/dust resistance.

With the current discounts, you can take the Treblabl FX100 on your next camping trip for just $63. That’s a steep markdown from the normal $90 on Amazon.