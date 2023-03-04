Treblab has been making great mobile accessories for years now. While it may not be a brand that stands out for recognition, the quality of these devices is very good. The company has a new wireless speaker, the HD-Force, launching this week. And we have an amazing discount code.

The HD-Force portable speaker looks great and also has a ton of features that make it compelling.

  • Impeccable HD sound – Explore a world of rich, loud, and dynamic sound with 60W (50W RMS) stereo speakers. The wireless speakers with Bluetooth pump out deep, balanced bass.
  • Grab and go audio – Head off on an adventure with HD-Force outdoor speakers that last up to 25 hours on a single charge. Equipped with a 10400 mAh Power Bank to charge phones, watches, and more. Plus – a built-in mic to receive calls on the speaker.
  • Seamless pairing – Effortlessly connect any smartphone, tablet, PC, TV, or another smart device to Treblab’s portable speaker Bluetooth wireless. Also works with microSD / TF cards.
  • IPX6 Waterproof And Shockproof – Traverse through rugged terrains with an HD-Force waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers top-quality surround sound. Includes a signal range of up to 100 feet.
  • LED Show and TWS Pairing Modes: Get the party started with 5 LED modes and TWS speaker pairing. Set the mood with your favorite color, then pair it with an additional powerful blue tooth speaker. 1-Year Warranty

Snag it over the next few days with our HDFORCENOW discount code and you’ll save $50 on the Amazon link below. This brings the full retail from $139.97 down to $90.97 at checkout.

Purchase the Treblab HD-Force portable speaker on Amazon

Coupon Code: HDFORCENOW

