There’s something for everyone in the family as both Tribit and iClever announced last-minute gift ideas for the whole family. Are you trying to get the perfect gift for your loved one this December? Both companies got you covered.

Tribit speakers for the whole family

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Bluetooth Speaker is the ideal product for the family, especially when they are outdoors. Enjoy podcasts and music with your family on the go. It is easy to carry around whether you’re in a car or while trekking.

According to Tribit, the whole family can engage in multiple activities while enjoying great sound from your Bluetooth speaker. The sound is larger than the device really is, so you can feel the sound when you’re not even physically aware of the tiny box. Get it now for only $69.99.

Users have found StormBox Micro useful during various activities such as camping, hiking, tailgating, or firing up the grill.

See Also: iClever BoostRun Bluetooth Headphones IC-BTH07 (review)

Another good treat is the Tribit StormBox Blast Bluetooth Speaker. It is a good fit for your event at the beach or your backyard party. It features 30 hours of playtime and 32 LED lights that brighten the sound it makes. The whole family can enjoy XBass technology as they enjoy their holiday. It produces a great sound that’s sure to take your family party to the next level.

The StormBox Blast offers Bluetooth 5.3 and IPX7 ratings. It costs $259.99.

Headphones for kids

iClever has two latest model headphones for kids. These pairs are iClever Kids BTH19 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones at the price of $39.99. It’s available in both wireless and wired modes. Also, there are the iClever Kids Bluetooth Headphones BTH14 which sells at the price of $29.99. It features a 360-degree rotatable design that enables turning the mic in the favored direction.

iClever clearly believes that whatever they do, your kids can enjoy entertainment whether they are at home or on the go.