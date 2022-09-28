Tronsmart has come to the market this week with a new wireless audio device. The Tronsmart Bang Mini brings another great option to users to the company’s portfolio. This new wireless speaker has a ton to offer consumers looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker.

The Tronsmart Bang Mini holds a ton of parity with the larger, standard Bang when it comes to specifications.

Exceptional Stereo Sound : Bang Mini’s front speaker cavity offers crystal clear treble thanks to two mid tweeters and one passive radiator, whereas the rear cavity presents punchy bass thanks to two woofers

: Bang Mini’s front speaker cavity offers crystal clear treble thanks to two mid tweeters and one passive radiator, whereas the rear cavity presents punchy bass thanks to two woofers SoundPulse® Audio : powerful sound in a portable size Bluetooth speaker

: powerful sound in a portable size Bluetooth speaker IPX6 Waterproof : Protected against high-pressure water stream from any angle

: Protected against high-pressure water stream from any angle Pair it & blare it : NFC Seamless pairing – one touch to quick connect up to two speakers for extreme stereo sound

: NFC Seamless pairing – one touch to quick connect up to two speakers for extreme stereo sound Long range : Up to 49 feet

: Up to 49 feet Extended playtime : Up to 15 hours

: Up to 15 hours Built-in power bank : Give your device a boost

: Give your device a boost Beat-driven light shows: Freely switch between a pulsing & circling style of seven neon-colored lights

Available September 28

The Tronsmart Bang Mini will be available starting today. You can purchase this new speaker via both Tronsmart’s website and Amazon. Pricing will set you back $90 which puts it on par with most speakers in this range of products.

Atop the current pricing three promotions are available to celebrate the launch from September 28 to October 13. Customers will receive 15% off their entire order when they purchase one Bang Mini speaker. A 20% discount will be applied to orders containing two Bang Mini speakers. Customers who purchase a Bang Mini speaker at its full price, will receive a red Tronsmart Trip speaker for free. Get details and coupon code on the Tronsmart website before purchasing.

This ruggedly designed portable speaker could be a great addition for those who love to take their parties outdoors. The Tronsmart Bang Mini should be ready for the porch, campgrounds, or the beach with these specs.