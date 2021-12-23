It’s the holiday season again and gadgets are always a crowd-pleaser around this time. Lucky for our readers, Tronsmart has a nifty giveaway contest that starts today 12/23, and ends on New Years’ Eve 12/31. Entries give you a shot at winning a box of the company’s best new devices.

Each gift box will include a random selection of fives items from the Tronsmarts lineup. While the options are a mystery until the boxes are opened, the offerings can include some of the new accessories from Tronsmart below announced in the 4th quarter of 2021.

Enter the contest here

Tronsmart Onyx PRIME wireless earbuds

We recently reviewed these earbuds and came away impressed. The combination of high-end audio, acoustic tuning, and up to eight custom listening profiles make it very compelling. Add the superb battery life of up to 40 hours with the included charging case, and you won’t be disappointed to find this one in the prize box.

Tronsmart Studio 30W SoundPulse portable speaker

This compact portable speaker is just as intriguing. It has a hardened aluminum case that allows you to take the Studio SoundPulse pretty much into any environment. Whether you are hanging with your friends at home to traveling, this speaker is poised for the event.

Tronsmarts TuneConn system also allows you to chain up to 100 of these speakers together for a completely immersive experience. Rounding out the main specs are 15 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.0, and Type-C fast charging.

Tronsmart Splash 1 wireless speaker

As the name suggests, the Tronsmart Splash 1, is even more of an adventurer’s speaker. It comes stock with IPX7 waterproofing to be comfortable at the pool or beach. And it’s ready for the party crowd too with an LED ring that can change with the mood.

Internally, the Splash 1 is sporting Bluetooth 5.0, dual drivers for robust sound, and a 2200mAh battery bank. This battery source gives you up to 24 hours of total playback time. When you do need to top off, you can do so with USB-C fast charging.

Can’t win if you don’t enter

As with any good contest, you can’t win if you don’t play. You can place your individual entry at Tronsmart’s website. You have from today 12/23 to the end of the month to get your spot in line.

Oh and if you don’t get a chance to win, don’t let that stop you from owning these mentioned accessories. They can all be purchased directly from the links below.

Enter the Tronsmart giveaway

Purchase the Tronsmart Onyx wireless earbuds $70

Purchase the Tronsmart Studio SoundPulse speaker $70

Purchase the Tronsmart Splash 1 wireless speaker $30