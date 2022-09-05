Tronsmart has announced the latest update to the T-series of portable speakers targeting outdoor users. This is the successor to the T6 speaker and increases the total output to 30 watts of power. You will also see RGB lighting rings and a physical rotating dial for volume control.

The physical design shares many qualities with the previous T-series. You will find a cylindrical boom box with twin tweeters on each end. The top has a dedicated loop to attach a lanyard and the bottom base can be used to stand the speaker upright.

Of course, the Tronsmart T7 comes with a rugged casing and IPX7 water resistance to take on any adventures. Bluetooth 5.3 is also onboard along with the company’s 360-degree pairing to link multiple speakers together for stereo sound.

Other key features include dedicated buttons for controls, 12 hours of total battery life, and hands-free calling to round out the Bluetooth capabilities. The accompanying app can help your audio output with flexible EQ settings and profiles.

The Tronsmart T7 is available today across Tronsmart’s retail partners. This includes the company’s own website and Amazon. The T7 is a great addition to end the Summer and add a new gadget to your beach bag. And better yet, it’s only $42 once added to your cart on Amazon as an early bird special.