Tronsmart made a bang with 3 different models of the Bang party speaker. The company has come back to start 2023 with a new Halo 100 Outdoor Party speaker. These new 60 Watt monsters should have you dancing in the New Year with a great new audio option.

Most of your Tronsmart staples are included in the Halo 100. A bullet point breakdown can be found below, but the mainstays worth pointing out are SoundPulse Audio, Tronsmart app support, LED lighting, and stereo pairing. The Halo 100 should add another robust speaker to the party line from Tronsmart.

SoundPulse® Audio

3-Way Sound System

5 Lighting Models

Stereo Pairing

Personalize Audio Effects via App

Ultra Portable with Handle

18 Hours of Playtime

IPX6 Waterproofing

Built-in Powerbank

The Tronsmart Halo 100 launches today January 9. The sale price will be $109 in the United States. This makes the Halo 100 compelling and cost-competitive for an outdoor-centric wireless speaker. Pack in all the other great features, and you shouldn’t miss with a Halo 100 purchase.

Head over to the tronsmart.com website for more details and purchase options.