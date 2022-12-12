Tronsmart has a great portable speaker lineup with the Bang series. They’ve recently added the Bang Mini and we’ve reviewed that speaker this past week. But that’s not the only new family member in the Bang family. The new Bang SE is currently under an early global bird special to celebrate its launch.

22% off until December 21

For the next nine days, the Bang SE is just $55. This is a massive reduction of 22% off the future MSRP. Tronsmsart has included a ton of features in the Bang SE and at this new price, it’s even more of a no-brainer.

Bluetooth 5.3

40W speaker system

Tronsmart Soundpulse for premium sound

IPX6 waterproofing

24hrs of total playtime

Support for 3.5mm auxiliary and microSD cards

USB-C charging

Weighs just 4.76lbs

Again, this new promotion ends on December 21. After that, the full price for the Tronsmart SE will increase to $70 USD. However, this discount translates to the same 22% globally for all regions you can find Tronsmart.

Hit the link below to snag this new compact powerhouse from Tronsmart.

Purchase the Tronsmart Bang SE