Tronsmart, an innovative audio solutions provider, is excited to unveil the long-awaited Halo 200 Karaoke Party Speaker. This remarkable speaker is designed to enhance entertainment, whether you’re hosting a backyard party, indoor dance event, pool gathering, or even going camping.

Powerful and expandable

The Halo 200 is built to impress, delivering an immersive sound experience for partygoers. Picture yourself hosting the annual party and astonishing guests with a 3-way sound system that provides an expansive soundstage and distortion-free audio. With its powerful 120W output, this speaker produces an incredible sound that can reverberate through the air, even shaking the neighbors’ walls! Additionally, the TuneConn™ technology allows for seamless synchronization of over 100 speakers, while TWS pairing enables the ultimate party sound with two speakers. Moreover, the Halo 200 boasts an impressive playtime of 18 hours, ensuring the party can last all night.

Party lights galore

One of the standout features of the Halo 200 is its five diverse lighting modes, which add a vibrant visual element to any gathering. With just a few clicks, you can transform your space into an energetic dance floor or create a relaxed ambiance with captivating lighting effects. Furthermore, the Tronsmart App allows for personalized light shows and EQ adjustments to suit individual preferences.

Experience exceptional sound quality and versatile connectivity with the Halo 200 Karaoke Speaker. The dual-play function enables easy switching between AC Plug and Battery modes to cater to different needs. Whether you’re throwing an all-night party or embarking on outdoor adventures, the Halo 200 offers up to 18 hours of uninterrupted playtime.

Ready to entertain

With three versions available, the Halo 200 is the ideal choice for all your entertainment needs. It supports both wireless and wired microphone compatibility, allowing anyone to effortlessly host parties and sing along with friends. Additionally, the guitar input feature enables users to record and play their favorite tunes. Whether you prefer a standard or karaoke version, the Halo 200 party speaker can accommodate all preferences.

The Halo 200 will be priced at around $200. Starting June 20, the karaoke speaker will be available for purchase on the official Tronsmart website in three versions: standard, mono-mic, and dual-mic, ranging in price from $169.99 to $229.99. Other platforms will have it available starting in July 2023.