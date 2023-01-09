Italy-based famous smart lighting brand Twinkly introduced the new Twinkly Entertainment Hub at CES 2023. Twinkly’s latest addition has a very unique algorithm that allows you to connect Twinkly light to video as well as audio content which turns anything into a deeply immersive experience.

Twinkly Entertainment Hub desktop application’s key features include accurate audio synchronization (creates visuals straight from the audio output source), and screen mirroring (reflects on-screen visuals into a screen of Twinkly LED lights). Also included are real-time control and RGBfy synchronization (connect Twinkly products using external RGB-supported devices).











Alongside the software, Twinkly also unveils a new product in its Twinkly Squares. Additionally, it showcased its other recent products at CES, including Twinkly Flex, Dots, Curtain, and Strings. Attendees of the annual tech conference were able to see a sneak preview its next product, Candies.

Twinkly lights offer a great immersive experience whether you are just blasting music or watching media. Twinkly Entertainment Hub desktop application allows you to reflect on-screen visuals alongside any form of audio into a LED Twinkly light show. Twinkly’s latest products will be available for purchase this spring via Twinkly’s official website.

