If you’ve spent any time at all on Twitter, then I’m sure you’ve seen people posting their Venmo or Cash App asking for money. Even if you haven’t, you’ve most likely seen the hashtags trending on Cash App Fridays.

Whether it’s someone needing money for an emergency, a creator asking for support from their fans, or just someone looking for a little birthday cash–there’s no shortage of people asking for money on Twitter.

Advertisements

Now, Twitter is making it easier than ever to send money to people on the platform with its new Tip Jar feature that’s currently available via the Twitter app on Android and iOS. Additionally, Android users can also send money through Twitter Spaces.

show your love, leave a tip now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸 more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

While you may be using Tip Jar to initiate the money transfer, Twitter itself is not handling the transaction, and it will get no cut from the transfer.

Instead, Tip Jar allows users to add an existing payment service to their profile. Services currently supported include, Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo.

Once a user adds one or more of these services to their account, an icon will appear to the left of the follow button when viewing their profile. Tapping on the button will display a menu allowing you to choose which service you want to use to send money, at which point you’ll be forwarded to the app to complete the transaction.

Tip Jar is now available worldwide for English speakers, and it’s starting with a limited number of people, including creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits. However, Twitter has plans to expand Tip Jar in the future to more users and languages.

Huge heads up on PayPal Twitter Tip Jar. If you send a person a tip using PayPal, when the receiver opens up the receipt from the tip you sent, they get your *address*. Just tested to confirm by tipping @yashar on Twitter w/ PayPal and he did in fact get my address I tipped him. https://t.co/R4NvaXRdlZ pic.twitter.com/r8UyJpNCxu — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) May 6, 2021

Just a heads up though, it was soon discovered that sending money using PayPal would reveal your address to the person you are tipping. Something that was brought to attention by security expert Rachel Tobac.