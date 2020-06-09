Master & Dynamic updates its Leica 0.95 lineup for 2020

Master & Dynamic (M&D) are a New York based audio accessories company that delivers premium quality audio products. They have just announced two new products for the “Master & Dynamic for 0.95” lineup of products.

While these are not necessarily new products in their own right, they are new versions of existing models.

The lineup dates back to 2017 and is made in partnership with the renowned camera company Leica Camera AG and its associated 0.95 brand.

MW65

The first product to see the new design is the MW65 Active noise-calling wireless headphones.

The body and straps of the MW65 wireless headphones are a combination of flexible lambskin and sturdy cowhide, the same materials used for Leica camera bodies.

The MW65 also comes with 40mm beryllium drivers, two Active Noise-Cancelling modes, and a lightweight anodized aluminum body that offers performance and stylish looks in one clean package, but also making them comfortable to wear for long periods.

Available in matte black metal with black leather for $499.

MW07 Plus

The second product is the MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones come in a matte black stainless-steel charging case for $299.

The MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones offers 40 hours of playback and has a casing made of elegant handcrafted acetate. The earphones offer 10mm beryllium drivers to help enrich your listening experience. The case also has the Leica signature red marker as a multifunctional red button.

Both products offer the finest of design choices from Leica’s Noctilux lens and feature an anodized aluminum with a fine matte black finish. Moreover, they have the camera brand’s signature red dot marker, and a gloss detailing. You’re getting a product that looks as good as it sounds.

These are some solid-looking headphones for their price, paired with a good design sense. All of the features make them a good gift for someone who wants stylish yet feature-packed headphones. Where one doesn’t get color options, you are instead getting quality audio in one clean package.

The two new products are definitely geared toward audiophiles looking for comfort and style. In fact, we like the MW65 so much that we consider them to be among the best over-ear headphones available today.

You can buy both headphones starting today by going to Master & Dynamic’s website under the “Master & Dynamic for 0.95” collaboration.