U.S. Cellular offers 50 percent off phones for all

Too many times when you see a promotion it is for new customers only, but with this deal from U.S. Cellular. From now until March 19 any customer current or new will have the opportunity to get a phone 50 percent off. You can even put this discount towards the newly announced Samsung Galaxy 10e.

In order to qualify for the 50 percent off promotion, current customers must be upgrade eligible and on the Unlimited Plus Plan. For new customers, you’ll need to open a line on the Total Plan to be eligible for this promo. Like most promotions, this discount will come in the form of bill credits stretched out over a 30-month contract.

U.S. Cellular is the fifth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. They are also the only carrier that offers an Unlimited with Payback plan that pays you for unused data. For every month that you use less than 3GB U.S. Cellular will pay you $10 back per line. This helps you cash in on months when you’re light on data usage and can add up to $40 per month for a family of four.