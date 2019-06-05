Ultimate Ears refreshes its pint-sized speaker experience with WONDERBOOM 2

Ultimate Ears (UE) this week announced the latest addition to its portable speaker portfolio with the WONDERBOOM 2. As successor to its diminutive capsule-esque speaker, the waterproof speaker gains 360-degree sound and stronger bass.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The WONDERBOOM 2 houses a 13-hour battery, some 30-percent bigger than the previous model, and should be more than enough to rock your socks off in the shower or on the trail.

Rated IP67, the speaker floats and can withstand dust, rain, and water. It’s small enough to hang off of your backpack but loud enough to power your playlists at the pool. Toss it in and let it be the literal center of attention. The new Outdoor Boost mode makes for a louder, more crisp audio experience with a pre-adjusted equalizer setting.

1 of 5

As we’ve seen in other UE speakers, the pint-sized unit can be paired with another one of its kind, making for a true stereo experience. It’s not just louder, but better, too.

The WONDERBOOM 2 comes in five color options, each of which is comprises of two-tone fabric. Choose from Deep Space Black (Black), Crushed Ice (Grey), Radical Red (Red), Bermuda Blue (Blue) and Just Peach (Pink).

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is available now in select countries in Europe, and for pre-order in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $99.99. It is also expected to be available in Asia, and Australia and New Zealand beginning this summer. Pricing varies by country.