Few phone manufacturers have committed to the minimalist, tiny smartphone more than Unihertz. The company is at it again with a new addition to the Jelly lineup via a Kickstarter campaign. The Jelly Star adds a unique chassis and much beefier internals to the smallest Unihertz brand.

The new Kickstarter page launches today June 13 and has a great “early bird” price of just $139. This is a 39% cut from the projected retail price of the Jelly Star. The Kickstarter should be live now as of 8 AM EST so don’t waste time running over there and snagging one of these.

LEDs and new internals

The most illuminated addition to the Jelly Star over the other models we’ve reviewed is the dual LED arrays on the back cover. The launch page is a little vague on the usage of the lights, but one can assume they’ll be used in notifications and similar interactions with the Jelly Star.

The Jelly Star will also be the most powerful member of the Jelly smartphone family. Featuring the new MediaTek helio G99, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Jelly Star also contains a promisingly specced camera module. At 48MPs, the new shooter should outshine the previous lineup.

As mentioned, the details are available at the Kickstarter campaign and you can pre-order there. We will also have a full review coming in a few weeks to help users really determine if the Jelly Star is the device for them.

