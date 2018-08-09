Unreal Mobile now offers an $8/month hotspot plan

Unreal Mobile this week announced a new Wi-Fi hotspot device and a dedicated plan for it. It’s hard to imagine being without an Internet connection today and the MVNO wants to help you stay connected at all times.

The hotspot device costs $20 and for the first year of service, you’ll be required to pay $8 per month. This will ensure you’ll be able to get a Wi-Fi connection wherever you are.

The $8 package includes 2GB of 4G LTE data and unlimited 2G services. After the first year passes, the price will increase to $10/month. The Wi-Fi hotspot can be used to connect up to eight devices at a time including smartphones, laptops, or even smart TVs. Interested parties need to act fast, as supplies are limited.

Need more data? Unreal Mobile has your back

Unreal Mobile is also offering a few other options. For $20 you can get 3GB of LTE, while $30 will buy you 5GB. Last but not least, you have the option to get 10GB of LTE in exchange for $50.

Unreal Mobile is a new name in the industry, so you might not be familiar with it. The MNVO made a debut back in May by FreedomPop another mobile virtual network operator.

Unreal launched ahead of the proposed T-Mobile and Sprint merger with the intention of offering customers more than affordable rate plans.

So what’s the difference between FreedomPop and its spawn, Unreal Mobile? Well, the former is in direct competition with prepaid carriers such as Boost Mobile and Cricket and offers Voice-over-IP (VoIP) services. As for Unreal, it wants to be a full-service product capable of competing with the likes of T-Mobile and Sprint. Speaking of which, Unreal Mobile relies on Sprint’s network.

Unreal Mobile went live in June 2018 with $10 unlimited mobile plans that include a series of premium features like built-in VPN security feature, ad blocker and free data roll over.