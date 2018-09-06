Unreal Mobile now also delivers its cell phone services through AT&T’s network

Unreal Mobile is a new offshoot brand from popular MVNO FreedomPop that offers super cheap plans with talk, text and 4G LTE data.

So far, Unreal Mobile has given its users the option of making calls or using data via Sprint’s CDMA network. But this week, the company has announced it’s expanding and will start offering low cost, unlimited mobile and Wi-Fi services through AT&T’s GSM network.

With the new partnership in place, customers can now buy and use an AT&T SIM with their current smartphone. Or they can acquire one from Unreal Mobile, with models starting as low as $49. The carrier also lets mobile hotspot users purchase a device for $20, with plans starting at $10/month for unlimited data.

Unreal Mobile enters a collaboration with AT&T

In case you’re not aware, Unreal Mobile calls its plans unlimited. However, you need to be aware they are very much not “unlimited”, although to be fair they are offered at a very good price. You get a fixed amount of LTE data per month, starting at 1GB, and after that, you’ll be downgraded to 2GB speeds. All of the MVNO’s plans include a VPN, ad blocker, data saver and data rollover.

Not sure you want to jump on board with Unreal? The carrier lets you try out its base $10 plan 100% risk-free with 30-days money back guaranteed.

If you’re in need of a new phone to use your new plan with, Unreal also has your back. The company is offering up a few handsets for sale. All are affordable refurbished options that won’t break the bank.

For example, you can get the last year’s Samsung Galaxy S8+ for only $259.99. There aren’t many options to choose from right now and so those who want newer phone, you might have to look somewhere else.