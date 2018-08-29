Get the perfect standing desk and more from UPDESK’s Labor Day Sale

Whether you’re at home or at the office, it can be a pain to sit at your desk all day long. The pain is not only figurative but also literal, as you may end up sitting for more than 8 hours a day.

It’s recommended that you take a few breaks throughout the day, but what if you have a big project due? Well, that’s where a company like UPDESK comes into play.

The company has been around for a few years and specializes in standing desk solutions. Just last week, UPDESK introduced its new Home desk, which is for the more budget-minded folks.

This is priced at just $595 and includes everything you want in a motorized standing desk. To help celebrate the launch of the Home desk and Labor Day, UPDESK is holding a pretty awesome sale.

Between now and September 4th, those interested in purchasing a (fully-priced) desk or desktop workstation will receive a FREE anti-fatigue floor mat. But the fun doesn’t stop there, as some popular accessories are being deeply discounted.

Here’s a list of the current sales:

In addition to offering some deep discounts, UPDESK has also announced a few changes to its financing program. Starting now, you can use Affirm and UPDESK to finance your desk for up to 36 months.

This is a pretty awesome sale overall, and one that you should check out if you are in the market for your first standing desk. Oh, and stay tuned to AndroidGuys as we may have something awesome in the works from UPDESK!

Let us know if you have any questions, and we’ll be more than happy to help in any way possible.