US carriers temporarily closing majority of retail locations

Several of the largest wireless service providers have taken steps to help keep US customers safer, including temporary closure of retail stores.

Verizon recently indicated that it will reduce the number of Verizon stores which are open, but did not lay out hard numbers or locations.

T-Mobile, for its part, says it is closing down approximately 80% of its stores, leaving just one in five open to help service customers.

Sprint is closing down roughly 71% of its retail stores across the country, leaving open its most vital locations. Among the closures are stores located in Walgreen’s malls, and all stores in Puerto Rico. Even then, the stores that will stay open are going to see reduced hours of operation.

AT&T hasn’t made any sort of formal announcement in regards to closures or changing in operations. It does, however, have resources available for customers who may have specific questions in regards to service.