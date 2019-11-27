US Cellular Black Friday 2019: Free phones and big discounts

Why wait for Black Friday when you can save big now?

Black Friday is just a few hours away which means we pretty much know what retailers, wireless carriers, and others in the mobile space plan to do for the shopping season.

US Cellular has a number of offers for both new and current customers, including big discounts and free phones. If you’re looking to make the switch to US Cellular, or are considering an upgrade as the year winds down, check out the following.

Many of what you’ll see below are already in effect, so feel free to get a jump start on your shopping today.

Now Available

Black Friday

Starting on Nov. 29, all customers who sign up for a Connected Device plan (4GB and higher) can get the LG G Pad 5 10.1” for under $100.

for under $100. From Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 in-store only, customers who purchase true wireless headphones such as Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds and others can get 50% off select additional accessories (equal or lesser value).

Accessories

Customers who purchase at least $120 in accessories can opt to spread payments out over 12 months, with $0 down and interest free.

Except where noted, all deals are good through Dec. 2. Be sure to check US Cellular’s website, or visit one of its stores for additional offers available to both new and current customers.