US Cellular Black Friday 2019: Free phones and big discounts

Black Friday is just a few hours away which means we pretty much know what retailers, wireless carriers, and others in the mobile space plan to do for the shopping season.
US Cellular has a number of offers for both new and current customers, including big discounts and free phones. If you’re looking to make the switch to US Cellular, or are considering an upgrade as the year winds down, check out the following.
Many of what you’ll see below are already in effect, so feel free to get a jump start on your shopping today.
Now Available
- Customers who switch to U.S. Cellular on an Even Better Unlimited Plan can get the Samsung Galaxy S10e or Apple iPhone 11 for free. Customers can opt to use the credit amount towards a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10, Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Google Pixel 4.
- Buy-one-get-one free deal for current customers who upgrade and add a line to their account. Eligible smartphones include the latest from Apple, Samsung, Google and LG.
- New and current upgrade-eligible customers can get $550 off the purchase of the Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL.
Black Friday
- Starting on Nov. 29, all customers who sign up for a Connected Device plan (4GB and higher) can get the LG G Pad 5 10.1” for under $100.
- From Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 in-store only, customers who purchase true wireless headphones such as Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds and others can get 50% off select additional accessories (equal or lesser value).
Accessories
Customers who purchase at least $120 in accessories can opt to spread payments out over 12 months, with $0 down and interest free.
Except where noted, all deals are good through Dec. 2. Be sure to check US Cellular’s website, or visit one of its stores for additional offers available to both new and current customers.