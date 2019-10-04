US Cellular outlines its first 5G cities

Customers in Iowa and Wisconsin can expect to see 5G in early 2020

US Cellular this week announced its first markets expected to see 5G coverage. Starting from the first quarter of next year (Q1 2020), customers in select Iowa and Wisconsin cities will get the next-gen network.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

“Iowa and Wisconsin are two of our largest markets and we’re excited to introduce 5G technology to customers in both urban and rural communities where other carriers have not.”

According to US Cellular, hundreds of cities will be included in the first round of expansion. Notable markets include the following.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids

Davenport

Des Moines

Dubuque

Waterloo

Wisconsin

Green Bay

Madison

Milwaukee

Oshkosh

Racine

US Cellular, like other carriers, will take a few years to get its 5G network fully deployed. It plans to utilize 600MHz spectrum for the initial launch which promises a more responsive mobile experience and the ability to connect more devices to its network at once.

5G