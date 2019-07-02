US Cellular offering free phones and at least $200 trade-in credits

The carrier's Bigger Than Big promotion sees it giving away the Samsung Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR

US Cellular is giving its customers the opportunity to pick up a free phone and $200 in trade-in credits. The carrier’s so-called “Bigger than Big” deal is its most competitive offer yet and allows for some great phones at no cost.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

To take advantage of the promotion a customer must port their number to US Cellular and sign up with the Unlimited Plus plan. What’s more, they need to purchase a qualifying device on a 30-month retail installment contact.

As of today the eligible free phones include the following: iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max; Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 9; Google Pixel 3, 3XL and LG V40.

Looking at the fine print we see that the list of models with a guaranteed trade-in value of $200 includes iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max; Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, S10e, S10, S10+; Samsung Note 8, 9; Google Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, and 3XL.

Digging a bit deeper, US Cellular says that the phone being traded in must power on and cannot be pin locked. It must be in full working condition and not have any liquid damage or broken components.

The carrier has a landing page to check out if you sign up and want to get credit for your trade-in. Note that the value you receive is applied after your phone is verified to be in working condition and comes in the form of a bill credit.