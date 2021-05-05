If you find yourself overpaying for data you didn’t use or going a little crazy each month trying to manage your data, US Mobile might just have the answer for you.

Recently, it announced a brand new Pooled Plans with shareable data. The best part–there are no contracts, no overages, and you only pay for the data you need.

“Pooled Plans offer a new level of customizability that hasn’t been seen before,” said CEO and Founder of US Mobile, Ahmed Khattak. “These plans are tailored to fit your exact needs, down to the gigabyte. We’re proud to expand our product offerings, and we can’t wait for customers to experience it.”

It all starts with paying $9 a month per line for the Pooled Plan, and then $2 per GB. As an example, a family of four on the plan would pay $13 per line a month for 8GB of shareable data. That’s pretty cheap, and with the freedom to add a gigabyte of data for only $2, the plan offers plenty of flexibility for when you need additional data.

Plus, taxes are already included in the Pooled Plans pricing, which means you won’t get hit with any surprise charges. That is, with the exception of the $0.48 Regulatory Cost Recovery charge for each line.

Customers who sign-up for the Pooled Plans get:

Unlimited Talk & Text

Warp Speeds on 5G and Ludicrous speeds on 4G LTE

Mobile Hotspot feature included, data is shared from the Pool

Organize and label lines with names to easily identify

Dashboard with real time reporting and usage analytics

Usage alerts when running low on data

Ability to snooze and resume lines at any time

Furthermore, US Mobile makes it easy to manage data and track who is using what with the pooled plans dashboard. Keep an eye on your overall data usage, who’s been overusing data, and who needs more all in one place.

Not only is this great for managing a family plan, but it would be perfect for businesses of any size. The dashboard can help you manage the employees on your plan and ensure you always have a pool of affordable data no matter how large your business grows. For a more in-depth look, you can check out US Mobile’s blog post on how they built pooled plans.