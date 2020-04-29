Issues with Galaxy Buds reportedly fixed in new updates

Following the release of the Galaxy Buds update two days ago, many users had reported issues with the Galaxy Buds, such as frequent disconnections, issues with Ambient Sound and the touchpad, and even failures of earbuds.

I personally own a pair of Galaxy Buds and I did notice the connection dropping multiple times after the update yesterday, but I had not encountered any other issues.

Samsung has just released an update to the Galaxy Buds with the same release notes as the previous update, but with a slight version bump.

There is no official word from Samsung as to whether or not this fixes the issues reported by users, but some who have already done the update are saying it has.