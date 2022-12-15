Utomik is making games more accessible than ever on Android and other devices.

In addition to that, Utomik plans to release several beloved indie games to its cloud subscription even after the free weekend. If a user subscribes after trying the Free Weekend, such a subscriber can get 50 percent discount on their plan after the Free Weekend. They can enjoy the personal plan for only €4.49/$4.49 and the four-person family plan for only €6.49/$6.49 monthly.

Utomik claims on its website that the Utomik Cloud Free Weekend is meant for users to play amazing games on their Android devices, TV, and PC. Samsung and LG TV users will be able to play 100+ games, while Android devices owners will play more than 200 games on their devices. PC users will be able to play more than 1,400 games.

CEO Doki Tops revealed that for years, Utomik has been “working to make gaming easier and more approachable for people from all walks of life.”

See Also: Carsifi wireless Android Auto review

Which games are available on Utomik Free Weekend?

The company plans to celebrate with five new games that will be released on all devices. The five games are Deliver Us The Moon, Rogue Lords, RiME, The Surge, and Haven. Subscribers will also have additional games in the days following the Free Weekend.

If you’re interested, you may join the Free Weekend when you visit this page. For now, Utomik Cloud is available in 22 countries including the United States, Canada, Netherlands, France, Germany, and others.

Users can easily switch between their devices at any time. It can be achieved by combining its cloud streaming and smart download technology and smart download technology.