Have you ever taken a look at the underside of your vacuum cleaner only to find a whole bunch of hair wrapped around the roller? Whether you have a pet or spouse with long hair, you’re bound to find that the hair ultimately wraps itself around the bottom, eventually hindering performance.

Cleaning up the roller is a pain in the butt, often requiring that you break out scissors or a knife. Who wants to do that? Not us.

China-based manufacturer UWANT recently introduced its latest vacuum cleaner, the all-in-one X100 which works on both wet and dry floors. Pegged with a retail price of $500, it kicks off with a pre-order discount of just $429.

About UWANT

With multiple warehouses around the globe, customers can look forward to timely shipping from local facilities. Indeed, UWANT has obtained TUV certification which means its products are tested and marked for their proof of quality. And should you need any assistance with your product after purchase, UWANT has a department dedicated to after-sales support.

The UWANT X100 features a number of cool details, including two patented features: double roller technology, and pet hair cutting device. Moreover, it has a really generous battery with nearly 45 minutes of runtime per charge.

One-touch Self-cleaning

When it comes time to charging the vacuum cleaner you can get it from zero to full in just three hours. What’s more, the one-touch self-cleaning automatically absorbs dirt and other gross things from the rollers. Using water and a scraping mechanism, it takes less than four minutes to clean the vacuum.

Patented Hair Cutting Device

During self-cleaning, the machine automatically starts the cutting any hair that may be wrapped around the brush. That way the vacuum stays nice and clean, running smoothly, and ready to pick up more.

Double Roller Brushes

The double roller brush design is like taking two passes across the surface at one. Indeed, it works well for dry surfaces and wet ones alike. The back brush comes along to remove water stains that may would otherwise be created by the front one. Goodbye, streaks.

Dirt Sensing

The intelligent dirt sensing tech will help the UWANT X100 automatically adjust itself for suction and water, showing the changes on the readout screen.

LED Smart Screen

The LED display provides at-a-glance readout of cleaning mode, water volume, and power level. You’ll appreciate being able to keep any eye on things whether actively using it or placing it on the charger.

Learn More

You can learn more about the X100 at UWANT’s website where they also have a FAQ page for specific topics. If you’d like to place an order, you’ll find it with a pre-launch price of just $429.

Special Promotion

For a limited time you can purchase the UWANT X100 for as low as $407.55. To get the vacuum for nearly 20% off its standard retail price, use coupon code X100LAUNCH at checkout. This takes an additional 5% off the pre-launch price.