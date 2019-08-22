Verizon 5G goes live in Phoenix with arrival of Galaxy Note 10

Verizon on Thursday confirmed that Phoenix, Arizona is the tenth city to offer its 5G wireless data. The next-gen, ultra-fast network goes live on August 23.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

August 23 is a notable day not just for the growing 5G network, but it also marks the arrival of the Galaxy Note 10. Indeed, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5+ goes on sale in the markets which offer 5G speeds.

Initially, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in Downtown Phoenix around several well-known landmarks, including: Phoenix Convention Center, Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Orpheum Theatre, CityScape, and Chase Field. It will also be available in Tempe, on the Arizona State University campus.

Phoenix joins Washington D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Providence and St. Paul as the US markets with access to Verizon 5G. Verizon plans to blanket 30 cities across the country by the end of 2019.

As part of its growing network, Verizon is working with Boingo to help provide 5G Ultra Wideband indoors and at public places like stadiums, arenas, airports, and hotels. This will be helpful as the 5G service is not widely available in cities and tends to struggle indoors.