Verizon 5G network arrives in Boston, Houston, and Sioux Falls

Verizon's ultra wideband network is now available in 18 cities

Verizon on Tuesday announced that its 5G network has arrived for three more US cities. The latest markets to pick up super fast data speeds are Boston, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

As is the case with other US cities, Verizon‘s 5G network doesn’t blanket the entire city and is instead focused on select areas, neighborhoods, and points of interest.

READ: Where is Verizon 5 offered?

Here’s how Verizon breaks out each of the new 5G cities:

Boston : Fenway, along Brookline Avenue near Beth Israel Hospital and around such landmarks such as: Fenway Park, Emmanuel College, Northeastern University, Simmons College, Harvard Medical School.

: Fenway, along Brookline Avenue near Beth Israel Hospital and around such landmarks such as: Fenway Park, Emmanuel College, Northeastern University, Simmons College, Harvard Medical School. Houston : East Downtown, Uptown, Greenway Plaza, Museum District, Rice Village and around landmarks such as The Galleria Mall, NRG Stadium, BBVA Compass Stadium and Rice University Stadium.

: East Downtown, Uptown, Greenway Plaza, Museum District, Rice Village and around landmarks such as The Galleria Mall, NRG Stadium, BBVA Compass Stadium and Rice University Stadium. Sioux Falls: Levitt at the Falls, Orpheum Theatre, Washington Pavilion, State Theatre, and US Federal Courthouse.

With these three new cities, Verizon’s 5G network is now offered in 18 cities in the United States. The carrier plans to provide the service in 30 US cities by the end of 2019.